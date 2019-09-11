Follow
Phantom Cookies - $35 per 1/8th @ 22.8% thc! Lemon Kush Headband - $35 per 1/8th @ 18.8% thc! Grape Gorilla Glue - $40 per 1/8th @ 19% thc! Oro Blanco - $45 per 1/8th @ 28.3% thc!
While supplies last. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Swamp Serum #3 by HMS
from HMS
5.2%
THC
13%
CBD
Swamp Serum #3
Strain
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
Royal Moby by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
20%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
ACDC by SunMed
from SunMed
0.8%
THC
20.4%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
Sour Gorilla by Curio
from Curio
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Gorilla
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Euphoria by ForwardGro
from ForwardGro
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Canna so hard by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Canna so hard
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Flo x Stardawg by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo x Stardawg
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Tahoe OG x Triangle Kush by Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG x Triangle Kush
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Blue Cheese by Curio
from Curio
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Gorilla Girl by 1937
from 1937
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Girl
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
The Vortex by Harvest
from Harvest
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
The Vortex
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
Super Glu by Verano
from verano
25.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Hurkle by SunMed
from SunMed
10.78%
THC
7.5%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Mag Landrace by Verano
from verano
28.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Corleone Kush by Verano
from verano
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Corleone Kush
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
G6 by Verano
from verano
30.28%
THC
0%
CBD
G6
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Chem 91 by Verano
from verano
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 91
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Groove City Kush by Culta
from Culta
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Groove City Kush
Strain
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
Blue Cheese by gLeaf
from gLeaf
31.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
92 Cookies and Dream by Culta
from Culta
29.6%
THC
0%
CBD
92 Cookies and Dream
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Space Face by Culta
from Culta
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Face
Strain
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
AAA OG #2 by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
Yeti OG by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
24.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
Mimosa by Forward Gro
from Forward Gro
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ ounce
$44⅛ ounce
Blue Dream CBD by Curio
from Curio
10.1%
THC
5.4%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Grape Stomper X The White by Grow West
from Grow West
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Stomper X The White
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
6 Star by Harvest
from Harvest
24%
THC
0%
CBD
6 Star
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana Trim by Strane
from Strane
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana Trim
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Blue Magoo by Grow West
from Grow West
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Snow Monster Trim by Strane
from Strane
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Monster Trim
Strain
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
LCU Trim by Strane
from Strane
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ ounce
$60½ ounce
Raw Distillate Distillate by Evermore
from Evermore
88.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Raw Distillate
Strain
$65½ gram
$65½ gram
Birthday Cake Wax by Grassroots
from Grassroots
88.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$751 gram
$751 gram
Clementine Wax by UKU
from UKU
77.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
GrapefruitZ x San Fernando Valley OG Live Resin by Evermore
from Evermore
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Princess Haze Wax by Culta
from Culta
77.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Princess Haze
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Norhtern Lights Rso by DR. SOLOMON'S
from Dr. Solomon's
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Norhtern Lights
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
Citrus Sap Wax by Culta
from Culta
74.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Citrus Sap
Strain
$45½ gram
$45½ gram
New York Obeah Live Resin by Evermore
from Evermore
74.1%
THC
___
CBD
$55½ gram
$55½ gram
Mag '91 Shatter by Prime Extracts
from Prime Extracts
73.1%
THC
___
CBD
$48½ gram
$48½ gram
