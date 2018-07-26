Home of the Patient Advantage Program. Brining Maryland's medical cannabis patients affordable medicine EVERY day with our Daily $25 1/8th menu and $35 1gram of concentrate. Everyday Low Prices: Our Commitment At Storehouse we understand that money matters. We are committed to provide our patients with the fairest, most consistent prices in the state of Maryland. We will never make patients coupon clip and be forced to hunt for sales just to afford their medicine, but rather we will provide affordable access to our menu EVERY SINGLE day. And that's on top of awesome loyalty rewards programs and fun promotions! We also have a NO FEE ATM! Our People We built our amazing team to provide a personal, genuine experience for patients. Our diverse, friendly, and compassionate staff of experts will gladly provide every single patient, from newbie to connoisseur, the individual experience and guidance they deserve. Our Products: Commitment to Quality Storehouse offers the best products that the Maryland market has to offer at some of the fairest prices. Anything you find on the shelves at Storehouse has been selected by the staff from brands we stand behind such as Curio, Culta, Grassroots, Dixie or one of the many others. Whether it is Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, Gelato, or any other strain or product you seek from the leaders in Maryland, our focus is providing it. We will never carry products that use cheap plastic, unproven chemicals as cutting agents, or any other tricks to increase profit margins at the sacrifice of quality and safety. Although we might sacrifice some business and frustrate some industry peers, we believe this is the best ethic for the safety and health of our patients and our reputation in the community. Our Incredible Location Storehouse is conveniently located in North Baltimore on Falls Road, walking distance from the Light Rail and right off the Jones Falls Expressway exit 10 (Northern Parkway) , with lots of free parking.