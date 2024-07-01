Story Cannabis - North Chandler
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Story Cannabis - North Chandler

Chandler, AZ
1951.7 miles away
Current dispensary deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Stiiizy - (1g) AIO: 1/$31 image
MED & REC
$31.00 sale
 
Stiiizy - (1g) AIO: 1/$31
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Stiiizy - (.5g) Liiils: 1/$19 image
MED & REC
$19.00 sale
 
Stiiizy - (.5g) Liiils: 1/$19
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Stiiizy -40s (5pk): 1/$35 image
MED & REC
$35.00 sale
 
Stiiizy -40s (5pk): 1/$35
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Stiiizy - 2g Blunt: 1/$25 image
MED & REC
$25.00 sale
 
Stiiizy - 2g Blunt: 1/$25
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Stiiizy - (.5g) Pods 1/$16 image
MED & REC
$16.00 sale
 
Stiiizy - (.5g) Pods 1/$16
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Stiiizy - (1g): 1/$28 image
MED & REC
$28.00 sale
 
Stiiizy - (1g): 1/$28
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Select - 30% off Vapes image
MED & REC
30% off
 
Select - 30% off Vapes
Available Thursdays until 7/1
Jeeter - 30% off pre-rolls image
MED & REC
30% off
 
Jeeter - 30% off pre-rolls
Available Thursdays until 7/1
Noir - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Noir - BOGO
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Timeless - BOGO (excludes AZUL) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Timeless - BOGO (excludes AZUL)
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Canamo - 30% off image
MED & REC
30% off
 
Canamo - 30% off
Available Thursdays until 7/1
Alien Labs - 5/$50 1g pre-rolls image
MED & REC
5 for $50.00
 
Alien Labs - 5/$50 1g pre-rolls
Available Thursdays until 7/1
MPX - Buy one concentrate, get one 50% off image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1, 50% off
 
MPX - Buy one concentrate, get one 50% off
Available Thursdays until 7/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO topicals/tinctures image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO topicals/tinctures
Available Sun, Mon, Thu until 7/1
Pure - 40% off gummies & Kicks image
MED & REC
40% off
 
Pure - 40% off gummies & Kicks
Available Thursdays until 7/1
Wyld - BOGO CBD gummies image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Wyld - BOGO CBD gummies
Available Mon & Thu until 7/1
Brix - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Brix - BOGO
Available Thursdays until 7/1
$40 eighth - Blueprint & Preferred image
MED & REC
$40.00 sale
 
$40 eighth - Blueprint & Preferred
Available Thursdays until 7/1
Space Rocks - 40% off Space Rocketz image
MED & REC
40% off
 
Space Rocks - 40% off Space Rocketz
Available Wed & Thu until 7/1
Made - $16 (2g) pre-roll pack image
MED & REC
$16.00 sale
 
Made - $16 (2g) pre-roll pack
Available Wed & Thu until 7/1
Trip - BOGO 4g image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Trip - BOGO 4g
Available Wed & Thu until 7/1
OGeez - 30% off image
MED & REC
30% off
 
OGeez - 30% off
Available Tue & Thu until 7/1
Hot Rods - 50% off image
MED & REC
50% off
 
Hot Rods - 50% off
Available Sun, Tue, Thu, Fri until 7/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO concentrates image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO concentrates
Available Tue & Thu until 7/1
Timeless Azul - 1/$48 image
MED & REC
$48.00 sale
 
Timeless Azul - 1/$48
Available Thu-Sat until 7/1
Tumble - (Traveler Pack) 2 for $45 image
MED & REC
2 for $45.00
 
Tumble - (Traveler Pack) 2 for $45
Available Mon-Thu until 7/1
Tumble - (1g) 2 for $30 image
MED & REC
2 for $30.00
 
Tumble - (1g) 2 for $30
Available Mon-Thu until 7/1
Fade Co - BOGO 3.5g image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Fade Co - BOGO 3.5g
Available daily until 7/1
Fade Co - BOGO 1g pre-roll image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Fade Co - BOGO 1g pre-roll
Available Sun, Mon, Wed-Sat until 7/1
Fade Co. - BOGO 7g image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Fade Co. - BOGO 7g
Available Sun-Thu, Sat until 7/1
Abstrakt - 1g for $25 image
MED & REC
$25.00 sale
 
Abstrakt - 1g for $25
Available daily until 7/1
Abstrakt - .5g for $15 image
MED & REC
$15.00 sale
 
Abstrakt - .5g for $15
Available daily until 7/1

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
