Welcome to Straiin! Established in 2018, Straiin is a 100% Oklahoma owned and operated company with a simple yet powerful vision: provide compassionate care, friendly service, and superior products. Since its inception, Straiin has grown rapidly from a small shop with just 3 strains of flower and a handful of cannabis infused items to one of the most well stocked and well known dispensaries in the metro area.

We carry premium, top quality flower with a wide variety to choose from including hybrids, sativas, and indicas – and all at affordable prices! Our pre-rolls are made with a full gram of 100% flower containing no shake and, of course, everything is grown proudly right here in the great State of Oklahoma.