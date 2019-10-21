Delivery across Maine, Augusta south, 5 days a week, Portland to York, to Oxford, Sanford, Lewiston Auburn, Gray New Gloucester, midcoast thru Bath, Brunswick and Topsham, up the coast to Wiscasset and Damariscotta and lots of places in between. Canna science support available most hours and days of the week. Certified Chronic Illness or Addiction Counseling additionally available. Call in hours for new or existing client support two days and one night a week. The SKMS crew is proud and honored to have become a leading resource for canna science and alternative health guidance, per numerous area health professionals, hospital oncology departments and many chronic illness and addiction success testimonials. We are native Mainers who have been at this for a long time. We firmly believe in small unit production of contaminant free, high quality, consistent Whole Plant medicine in the full variety of strains and formats required to address the multitude of physical and mental health challenges which Cannabis can assist. Each of us here at SKMS has a life changing connection with the healing potentials of Cannabis, the restorative properties of the body, and look forward to sharing it with those seeking alternative health solutions. Email or message us on Facebook or our website with questions any time. We'd love to meet you.