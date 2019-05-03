Welcome, newbies. We’re happy to have you. If this is your first time in our or any dispensary, let’s talk about why you’re here. We want to make your experience informative, comfortable, exciting… oh and fun, of course. Welcome, cannabis connoisseurs, to a place where your language is spoken. Terpines, cannabinoids, cutting edge accessories— we’re connoisseurs too, and we can talk about this all day. In fact, we often do. Welcome, lawyers and plumbers. College kids and stay at home moms. Our doors are open to everyone, because we’re not just here to turn a profit, We’re here to turn customers into friends, friends into family. We’re here to be a hub of positivity, and a source of strength for everyone we serve. We’re here to build a community of acceptance, unity, and belonging. Welcome to Strainwise. Make yourself at home.