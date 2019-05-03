Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Popcorn is back! Stop in soon to check out the Snow Goddess! $130/oz!
About
Welcome, newbies. We’re happy to have you.
If this is your first time in our or any dispensary,
let’s talk about why you’re here.
We want to make your experience informative, comfortable, exciting…
oh and fun, of course.
Welcome, cannabis connoisseurs,
to a place where your language is spoken.
Terpines, cannabinoids, cutting edge accessories—
we’re connoisseurs too, and we can talk about this all day.
In fact, we often do.
Welcome, lawyers and plumbers. College kids and stay at home moms.
Our doors are open to everyone, because we’re not just here to turn a profit,
We’re here to turn customers into friends, friends into family.
We’re here to be a hub of positivity,
and a source of strength for everyone we serve.
We’re here to build a community of acceptance, unity, and belonging.
Welcome to Strainwise. Make yourself at home.
Info
Followers 232
Joined Leafly 2019
2600 S MERIDIAN AVE SUITE A, B & C, Oklahoma City, OK