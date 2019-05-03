Moshaff
I’ve been coming here for months and have never been disappointed. Great flower & daily specials.
4.8
10 reviews
very cool spot! good deals! good products!
Went in for a holiday special for Halloween. I bought a 1/4 of Ghost Ship. Not only was my quarter a gram short but I didn’t get a single damn purple bud in my quarter. My buddy had an array of purples and oranges it looked like his quarter of Ghost Ship was hand picked from the Halloween Gods. My Quarter was just green with TONS of stems, and oh yea not to mention a gram SHORT. The service was pretty good, but I feel shorted and cheated so I’m gonna reflect that in this review. I won’t be coming back.
We are so sorry to hear about this. The flower is prepacked randomly and we do our best to make sure everyone one is filled with quality product. That being said, the fact that yours was short is clearly an oversight. It must have slipped through our complaince protocols. We would like to make it up to you and earn your business back. give us a call or stop back by and ask for the Manager. She will make it right.
Awesome place
Great location and very informative staff!! Great everyday deals and just being a member has its perks daily!!!
Taylor and Katie’s service is amazing and the 40$ 1/4 is legit🔥💯🔥
Was very impressed. Will visit again. Loved the staff
Good place good prices
beautiful lobby with great merchandise flower is always 5* I absolutely love this place Smoke Sessions Magazine highly recommended
such a great and knowledgeable staff