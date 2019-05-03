BurstMatrix on November 4, 2019

Went in for a holiday special for Halloween. I bought a 1/4 of Ghost Ship. Not only was my quarter a gram short but I didn’t get a single damn purple bud in my quarter. My buddy had an array of purples and oranges it looked like his quarter of Ghost Ship was hand picked from the Halloween Gods. My Quarter was just green with TONS of stems, and oh yea not to mention a gram SHORT. The service was pretty good, but I feel shorted and cheated so I’m gonna reflect that in this review. I won’t be coming back.