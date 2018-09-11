Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Strange Leaf is a local family ran medical marijuana dispensary, in the heart of Oklahoma City, on historic Route 66.
centrally located near Bethany, Warr Acres, downtown Okc, with easy access to
We carry Medical Marijuana, seed, flower, concentrates, wax, shatter, and clones, also a full line of CBD products, in tincture, topical, vape, concentrate, smoke-able, and edible forms, and all the accessories you may need for use.
We have friendly, experienced staff to help with all your needs. Easy access from I-44, well lit large parking lot.