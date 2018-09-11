Ophiuchus37
4.7
10 reviews
Placed an order online and they didn’t have anything showing they were closed until I showed up. Then the girl said “sorry, honey, we’re not open”. Seriously. She said “honey”. Never again.
Rodney was incredible, he was so knowledgeable and helpful. It is a great setup with good prices. All the staff were nice but Rodney was really, really awesome! I’ll definitely be back.
Thank you so much, Rodney does a great job, we appreciate you noticing.
My new favorite, really good buds and fresh flower!
Thank You!!!
I came in today to get in on a special the price was alot higher than Im use to paying the budtender said no problem, hooked me up. No complaints 😎
Thank You!!! Look forward to seeing you again!
Very knowledgeable and very kind and smiling face
Thank you! We look forward to seeing you again!
I love this place they have pretty good prices I will definitely be going back
Thank you!!
My favorite dispensary!! I’ve tried other places and the tree always falls short. I’m never let down with quality here. The staff is really cool too and knowledgeable. Has great deals always.
Thank you!!
I love the vibe at Strange Leaf. Everyone there is so helpful and cool to talk to. Mason was our Budtender and I can't say enough about him. He answers any questions you have with a smile, he is knowledgeable and informative and it's always a pleasure seeing him! Strange Leaf is the way to go! Krystal Ball
Thank you Krystal! We look forward to seeing you again.
Rodney was my bud-tender, he and the other bud-tender were SO awesome and so so helpful! As a parent, uneducated in the different types and effects of marijuana, trying to help my kiddo is overwhelming. They were so judgment free and patient. They took time to help educate me and made me feel comfortable with my purchase. I will be a loyal customer for life!
We're so glad they were able to help you out. We love our budtenders! We look forward to seeing you again.