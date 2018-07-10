The Strawberry Fields Apothecary founders proudly opened a medical marijuana storefront in February 2018. The founders, seasoned growers with years of experience, wanted to share the healing properties of medical cannabis with their community. They see medical marijuana as an essential tool in natural, holistic wellness. With encouragement from their family and community, the medical marijuana dispensary opened in Lewiston, Maine. Strawberry Fields Apothecary crafts each of its medical marijuana items in-house, cultivated to perfection thanks to the teams’ years of experience. Lewiston patients may browse through various flower cultivars, concentrates, vape cartridges, topicals and much more. Best-selling strains like Purple Punch, Sour Diesel, Durban Poison, and OG Kush stand tall among the dispensary’s favorites. Strawberry Fields Apothecary lies near the Memorial Bridge that connects Lewiston to Auburn. The compassionate team serves patients from Bates College, East Auburn, Sabattus, Greene, Turner, and Minot. Those in Mechanic Falls, Poland, Hebron and Wales are a few miles away from Strawberry Fields’ attentive care. The dispensary caregivers provide Bowdoin, Lisbon and Norway patients with top quality cannabis products and customer service. Lewiston lies along the Androscoggin River, sharing its banks with sister city Auburn. The central city in Androscoggin County, Lewiston lies in proximity to a number of local attractions and tourist stops. The Androscoggin Riverlands State Park features densely forested trails and beautiful riverside views for hikers and bikers. The Thorncraig Bird Sanctuary is home to multiple aviary species, cared for in their natural habitat.