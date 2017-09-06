Welcome to Strawberry Fields Adult Use - A 21+ Retail Marijuana Brand. We were founded in 2009 and are based in Colorado, with 2 stores in Pueblo, 1 in Colorado Springs, and 1 in Trinidad. Our newest store recently opened in Dumont, CO. All organisms are grown in soil, watered by hand, with an educated grower inspecting and documenting each individual organism every day of its life cycle, from clone to harvest. There are no days off and no corners cut, every day the water is tested before hand application and all base nutrients, additives, and pesticides are completely organic as well. We feel honored to have the ability to offer the finest Retail Marijuana available in Pueblo. Strawberry Fields will strive to treat this privilege with the utmost respect. We look forward to serving you! Our Menu includes Non-Member Pricing. Members receive an additional 20% off prices listed. Veterans also receive a 10% off discount