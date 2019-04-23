We-Mend LLC (“Strive Life – Grand Forks”), was selected to move forward with the registration process for a medical marijuana dispensary license in Grand Forks, North Dakota on November 15, 2018. The Strive Life team is working towards opening the Strive Life Grand Forks dispensary, anticipated to be open in 2019. The Strive vision is to implement best medical marijuana practices from across the United States of America to offer the best medical services and support, through the dispensing and sale of usable marijuana, to treat qualifying medical conditions, for each qualifying patient registered with the North Dakota Department of Health. All medicine currently available at Strive Life is grown, produced, and processed by Pure North Dakota.