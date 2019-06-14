Sugar and Kush CBD Oil Products All Sugar & Kush CBD oil drops are a CBD tincture infused with pure hemp oil. It has no THC, so it will never get you high and you never have to worry about failing of CBD oil drug test. We not only infuse our oils with a pure CBD isolate, we have it lab tested to ensure you are only putting the highest quality CBD oil and CBD edibles into your body. You can access the lab results on each of our product pages for our CBD gummies, CBD brownies and CBD Oil Drops. Beyond making sure to use high quality lab tested CBD, we make our products healthy and tasty. We use best practices in extraction techniques and MCT coconut oil that is super tasty and help with CBD absorption. S&K CBD Oil Tinctures Come in These Delicious Flavors: Vanilla CBD Oil Drops Bubble Gum CBD Oil Drops Cotton Candy CBD Oil Drops Orange Creamsicle CBD Oil Drops Hazelnut CBD Oil Drops Unflavored CBD Oil Drops Sugar and Kush 500mg CBD Gummies The Sugar and Kush 500mg CBD gummies are a fun and easy way to take your CBD. All of our CBD gummy bears are also lab tested and low in sugar. Each gummy bear has 25mg CBD, so you can pack them up and take them to work or anywhere. Sugar and Kush CBD Edibles Sugar & Kush also offers CBD cookies and CBD brownies. These cookies and brownies are low-calorie and low-sugar but still super delicious. Take some CBD as an after dinner treat or a gooey snack anytime of the day. CBD Oil Benefits There is still a lot of research necessary to completely understand all of the benefits of CBD oil. We do know that adding CBD into your daily diet promotes the production of the naturally produced endocannabinoids made by everyone’s body. Here are some of the known benefits of CBD oil. CBD for inflammation CBD for seizures CBD for sleep CBD for anxiety CBD for pain CBD for stomach cramps