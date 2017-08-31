Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Home of the $100 ounce - The "HIGHEST" Dispensary in Oregon!
Sumpter Nugget is a recreational marijuana retailer licensed to sell to anyone age 21 or older. We have a variety of cannabis products and accessories. As a recreational dispensary, we are able to sell to medical card holders tax-free; we just need to enter your patient number. For the general public, we only need to verify your age is 21 or older - NO personal information is kept on record.