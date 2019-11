Sun Valley Caregivers is on a mission to provide high-quality, lab-tested cannabis to recreational and medical cannabis users across the Los Angeles area. Our team maintains the highest standards of service, quality and cleanliness in every aspect of its business. Fully compliant with CA Prop 64, our staff drives the California 21+ adult-use cannabis market towards its highest potential. Come experience a world of difference. Our vision is to be 100% compliant with Medical & Adult Use Cannabis Regulations and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and at the same time deliver compassionate care to our customers, making us, Sun Valley Caregivers one of the cities’ finest and most reputable cannabis dispensaries. True to its reputation as a leader in California’s cannabis industry, Sun Valley Caregivers now welcomes adult-use recreational cannabis customers to explore its refined dispensary experience. A large part of Sun Valley Caregiver’s success is the relationships and the trust we have built within our community. Sun Valley Caregivers curates a menu of cannabis goods to ensure only the finest cannabis products are offered to adults use recreational and medical customers. Our team sources its flowers from reputable brands such as Raw Garden, THC design, 710 Labs, Pearl Pharma, NUG, Lowell Smokes, Korova, Maven Genetics, Crown Genetics, The Cure Company, verity of CBD and THC ratios, and others. Sun Valley Caregivers collaborates with vendors like Select Oils, Heavy Hitters, Kiva Confections, and more to offer different vape cartridges, edibles and extracts.