Sundog Caregiving, LLC is a medical only delivery service, that helps patients learn what strain and method of consuption is best for them. If you would like to try our product and do not have your medcard, visit www.cheapmedcards.com. it takes 10 minutes or less and and only costs 59.00. Type in SUNDOG for the promo code and receive $4 off your med card instantly and call for our new patient incentive program. Dont' worry if you dont think you qualify. With Maine's new rules that took effect on 12/13/18, nearly all maine residents qualify to become a patient? Find the difference in medical quality products and schedule your appointment today. Sundog Caregiving provides its patients with more than medical marijuana products. This network of highly dedicated and professional delivery couriers offers education and compassion for every Portland cannabis patient they serve. Sundog Caregiving equips its patients with the knowledge and confidence to choose the best alternative medicine for their needs. Sundog Caregiving’s curated cannabis menu is designed to address every aspect their patients’ health. Sundog Caregiving delivers Maine’s finest cannabis medicines to those in need of its aid. History: Sundog Caregiving’s founder discovered medical marijuana when seeking an alternative medicine for a sick family member. Reluctant to use harmful opioid prescriptions, the founder was amazed at how successfully cannabis healed a wide variety of medical concerns. He began referring his friends to Maine caregivers and researching the vast potential medical marijuana had to treat others. The founder turned into a passionate advocate of medical marijuana and decided to open his own delivery service. In 2016, the founder began Sundog Caregiving to connect patients in Portland and beyond with top-quality cannabis care. Products: The delivery team at Sundog Caregiving curates a custom-tailored menu designed to address the many needs of its Portland community. The menu features an average of seven different flower cultivars, among products like cannabis vape cartridges, topicals, and edibles. The delivery team also rotates its medical cannabis supply to ensure it’s consistently meeting the needs of its Portland patients. Sundog Caregiving prioritizes the cleanliness of its medicine and sends every batch of cannabis to Sensable Labs for quality assurance checks. Process: To connect with Sundog Caregiving’s delivery service, patients reach out via phone call or text. Make sure to leave a message if you call. Summer is here and scheudling fills quickly, with a little advanced notice, Sundog will be able to arrange a time that is most convenient for you. Sundog Caregiving prioritizes discretion and professionalism, taking care to handle all business with the utmost respect for patients’ privacy. Patients are encouraged to ask questions regarding their cannabis medicine, and each delivery driver will gladly take time to address any concerns. Service Locations: Sundog Caregiving’s couriers deliver cannabis to patients across Portland and the surrounding regions. Patients in Falmouth, Yarmouth, and Westbrook are invited to sample Sundog Caregiving’s medical marijuana. The delivery team offers holistic remedies to portland, south portland, and westbrook residents. Suffering individuals in falmouth, cumberland, and yarmouth can easily order Sundog Caregiving’s medicine. Location Information: Portland is a coastal Maine city, located on the peninsula that outlines Casco Bay. Tourists enter the town via the Portland International Jetport, ready to explore the region’s multiple historical and cultural attractions. The Portland Observatory showcases bayside views from the top of the US’ oldest wooden maritime signal tower. The Eastern Promenade explores Maine’s waterfront with scenic paths and athletic courts. The Portland Museum of Art was designed by I.M. Pei and features paintings by Andrew Wyeth and Edward Hopper among others.