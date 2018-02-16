melissalite on November 21, 2019

This is my second review a year + later. I’ve only gone to the Butler CY+ location since CY+ opened a new store in New Kensington a few times. I loved the Butler location until I caught so much attitude from a few of the staff members that have been there from the beginning. The bud tender who I met in my first visit ever really had me fooled. I thought she was so great & helpful but after she was working there for awhile, she backs a very rude person. Another Bud tender that was there as well since the dispensary opened used to get me buying products that I didn’t need & didn't know how to use. I wasted thousands of dollars on products that I was sold for them to make money. They definitely didn’t put patients before profit. The New Kensington CY+ location is so much better. It’s smaller, ( thankfully because I’m not good in my feet & very ill so the butler store is so large that by the time you go through each part of the building and back out, I’m laid up for days after. ) I went there last month because I live the same distance between both stores and Butler had the products I needed when New Kensington ran out. It’s usually the other way around. They made us patients stand out in the cold, 30 degrees, for 20 minutes & took 2 people in at one time. I got in, checked in and there was only 2 people sitting in a very large waiting room with at least 16 chairs. I didn’t even have a chance to sit down and they called me back. I went in the back and they had 30+ patients standing waiting for their name to be called to check out. It was awful. Why couldn’t these people sit in waiting room? Why would they have severely sick people standing out in the cold when they have that big waiting room. It would be much safer if they had clients waiting in the waiting room than in the back where all the product is secure. I felt like a sheep being herded along & the atmosphere was horrific. I felt like I went to the city to but drugs on the street. Not that I ever did that, but it felt all types of wrong! It’s sad that this location changed so bad. I’ve also noticed that there’s only 2 staff members still there that started there when they were opened. The turn over is really fast for employees. Not sure why that is. I keep meeting new employees every visit & I go 2-5 x’s a month! Mmj cats holder in Pennsylvania. 3rd card!