I normally never do these surveys. I’ve been to a few dispensaries and I’ve always left feeling good about my purchases. So I went in today as a first time patient and I read through their 12 page menu. And after the fourth time I knew what I wanted. I wrote my order into my phone that way I could easily just get what I wanted and made it easy on everyone. So I only picked four items. I was told they sold of the flower I wanted which was fine. So she suggested something similar to the one I picked. The one I picked was $20. And the one she picked was $49. When she said similar I thought that meant like money wise. Cause I told her I wanted to stay with the $20-30 range. So anyway we proceeded to check out. And the two cartridges I picked were also sold out after I already paid $200. So only one out of four things I picked were available. They refunded me once Then I go to return the $50 flower. And Company Policy says no refunds on flower. So I will stick to Strawberry Field in Logan.