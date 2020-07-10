LionRuby on July 5, 2020

A lot of places make their own product but this place seems to have the best systems cause they always have most product on hand and if they run out it within a couple of days they restock the those products. They Make it so recreational and medical have the same access to each of their products. I find I save good amount of money being a 🏥 card holder. 3 prerolls for $30 that’s the best pre-roll deal on south coast of Mass🙌👍. I have find they have a great selection between all moods and medical needs it’s why they get 5 ⭐️ . Their staff are very friendly, easy going, helpful,knowledgeable people and yet I have run into 2 throughout the whole bunch that. Take advantage of people being potheads and will fuck around with the price and try and make out without applying discounts to certain items so please pay mind When it comes to paying time ask if they applied the discounts to all items that’s why they get this is why they get 4 ⭐️ for service. They do that in every legal pot shop its not new either. I advise to always pay mind to your discounts during payment time and make sure you are getting the best deal. Keep your phone with you so that you can calculate also. I have made the mistake of trusting ppl but where ever they can make an extra dollar they will that’s all legal pot shops period. I wish they had 🎶 though but they do have TVs that information about their products and services on hand and over-all. That’s why it’s get 4 ⭐️ for atmosphere .