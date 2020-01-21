Jjkb0307
clean great selection very polite staff
Thank you for the kind words. We really appreciate your visit! Take care.
Very good operation here. I was in and out. Staff was friendly. I will definitely be back. Thank you very much.
We're so glad to hear the feedback, thank you! We appreciate your visit and hope to see you again. Take care.
Staff was helpful and friendly. Great product selection. I have MS and use low doses infrequently as needed to control symptoms that aren't helped by tylenol or motrin (like muscle tightness or severe migraine). I work full time so I use products that don't really leave that tell-tale scent lol. I purchased mostly thc/cbd gummies and a couple vape pens. Mindy's edible gummies work great and taste amazing... if I hadn't purchased them myself, I never would have known they were medicated. I haven't tried the pens yet so can't comment there. Overall, I'm very happy with the covid-aware pickup process, friendliness and professionalism of staff, and product selection. I will certainly be a repeat customer.
Thank you for the kind words. We are so glad that you are finding relief with cannabis. Take care:)
A lot of places make their own product but this place seems to have the best systems cause they always have most product on hand and if they run out it within a couple of days they restock the those products. They Make it so recreational and medical have the same access to each of their products. I find I save good amount of money being a 🏥 card holder. 3 prerolls for $30 that’s the best pre-roll deal on south coast of Mass🙌👍. I have find they have a great selection between all moods and medical needs it’s why they get 5 ⭐️ . Their staff are very friendly, easy going, helpful,knowledgeable people and yet I have run into 2 throughout the whole bunch that. Take advantage of people being potheads and will fuck around with the price and try and make out without applying discounts to certain items so please pay mind When it comes to paying time ask if they applied the discounts to all items that’s why they get this is why they get 4 ⭐️ for service. They do that in every legal pot shop its not new either. I advise to always pay mind to your discounts during payment time and make sure you are getting the best deal. Keep your phone with you so that you can calculate also. I have made the mistake of trusting ppl but where ever they can make an extra dollar they will that’s all legal pot shops period. I wish they had 🎶 though but they do have TVs that information about their products and services on hand and over-all. That’s why it’s get 4 ⭐️ for atmosphere .
Thank you, we appreciate your visit. We will make sure to re-train the team on our medical discount programs to provide patients the best discounts. Take care.
The Durban LLR cart is of very low quality. It does NOT taste like the flower, and the oil is very dark and looks like bho oil made from trim/shake; instead it tastes like every other cannabis-derived terpene cartridge - borderline artificial, at any voltage from 2.0-4.2. I even get a bit of a harsh feeling in my throat from it - very similar to the way vaping distillate affects me. Effects are very short lived. These LLRs are nowhere near as good as Sira's sauce carts.
We are sorry to hear about your experience. Please give us a call at (774) 226-7749 to discuss with our team. We aim for full satisfaction and quality with our products and any third party vendor products that we sell at our dispensary. Thank you and take care.
Every time I shop here, i have a different sales clerk. Every one has been very friendly, extremely knowledgeable, and patient. Today's very noteworthy sales clerk was Amanda at the curbside pickup. So quick and easy also!
Thank you! Our team is amazing:) We appreciate your visit and hope to see you again. Take care.
Very friendly
Thank you for the kind words. Take care.
Went very smooth and the security people were super nice! Accommodating!! Ordered in parking lot
Thank you for the kind words. We appreciate your visit:)
cool place, always good flower 🌼
Thank you! We'll pass the compliment on to our cultivation team:)
Easy ordering, friendly staff, quick curbside pickup. Will definitely be coming back. Thank you!
Thank you so much for the kind words! We're thrilled to hear the experience was seamless and appreciate your visit. Take care:)