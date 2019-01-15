Promotions
Browse in-store only promotions.
Please enjoy a 10% discount with your first online order. If you would like to place an online order, please visit our online ordering portal at https://www.hopehealhealth.com/ or you may utilize Leafly PickUp. *Offer is one time only, and non-stackable.
*Available to Massachusetts medical marijuana card holders only. Cannot be combined with any other discounts, offers or promotions.
- 10% birthday discount, valid for one visit within a week of your birthday - 10% industry professional discount, valid RMD agent badge or recent pay stub required - 10% veterans discount - 20% financial hardship discount, proof of current financial hardship status required
Must bring proof of current financial hardship status (official MassHealth acceptance letter or re-determination letter for the current year, SSI Benefit Verification Letter for current year, SNAP EBT statement from the current year - Mass DTA cards are not sufficient documentation). Please mention any discounts you may be eligible for upon visit. Only the birthday discount can be combined with other discounts, offers and promotions.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
