Usually other than a wait no problems at this dispensary. Not yesterday though. Was told over and over again by 3 different employees that 30% off 294.00 was 254.00. first it was tax than it was the system finally after an extra hour and a half of waiting (about 2 and a half hours total) they blamed the system for having an extra 10th on my order. But that doesnt explain how or why it took 3 employees and a hour and a half to listen to me and figure out that 254.00 is not 30% off 294.00. I'm not gonna let this one bad experience outweigh the many positive experiences, but I will say it's ok to make mistakes. It's ok to be wrong, but if your gonna argue for that long and try to talk me into paying an extra 40 dollars because I already got a good discount. Than I should at least get an apology at the end of it. Nope all I got was more attitude and a flat out lie. Was also told they would print my card by receptionist (asked cause I watched her do someone else's while being checked in). After they finally figured out the math was wrong asked girl who brought stuff out about my card and was told the printer was broke today. Petty I'd say. Long story not so short.