Y’all rock. First time ever y’all made me comfortable and meeting a fellow vet got to talk in the lobby. Clean , absolutely professional, and outstanding. They truly helped and are very quick and efficient.
New patient, the staff was able to be patient with me with any questions I had or helping me find the best deal. Clean inviting facility both outside and inside. Covid really holds back what the showroom could look like
Very professional, and even more laid back and friendly. My dude DUSTIN and his associates were AMAZING very knowledgeable and very helpful. They took the nervousness out of a 1st timer with anxiety issues. I look forward to seeing them again. Thanks guys..
my husband shops with this company frequently. I am extremely disappointed in the service received at the Marion location. What is the point in placing an online order if I still have to wait an hour AFTER my order is ready? I asked a lady how much longer it would be and she was extremely rude to me. I will not return to this location. I shop at multiple dispensaries and this is why far the WORST. IT SHOULD NOT TAKE OVER 2 HOURS to be serviced.
Usually other than a wait no problems at this dispensary. Not yesterday though. Was told over and over again by 3 different employees that 30% off 294.00 was 254.00. first it was tax than it was the system finally after an extra hour and a half of waiting (about 2 and a half hours total) they blamed the system for having an extra 10th on my order. But that doesnt explain how or why it took 3 employees and a hour and a half to listen to me and figure out that 254.00 is not 30% off 294.00. I'm not gonna let this one bad experience outweigh the many positive experiences, but I will say it's ok to make mistakes. It's ok to be wrong, but if your gonna argue for that long and try to talk me into paying an extra 40 dollars because I already got a good discount. Than I should at least get an apology at the end of it. Nope all I got was more attitude and a flat out lie. Was also told they would print my card by receptionist (asked cause I watched her do someone else's while being checked in). After they finally figured out the math was wrong asked girl who brought stuff out about my card and was told the printer was broke today. Petty I'd say. Long story not so short.