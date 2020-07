MagellanCat on January 20, 2020

Awful in every imaginable way. This place is generally rude and caters to stoner patients rather than medical patients. It is run inefficiently and without any concerns for peoples' time. Their prices are consistently higher than every other store and their menus are never updated. This is a disaster in every imaginable way. Avoid if you can -- hit up Maitri or KIC for a real dispensary that cares about humans.