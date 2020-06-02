desertbud197 on May 30, 2020

Absolute worst experience I have ever had at a dispensary. I ordered online. While I was waiting in line, another patient started complaining about the wait. I tried telling him that he was next in line, and he threatened to "light me up", presumably because "you don't work here". How do you watch a patient get threatened by another patient and not do anything about it? he should have been thrown out and asked never to return. Now, as for the order itself, they replaced my selections with five different strains and didn't even bother to tell me. I understand that sometimes things run out and they have to replace it, but usually they will send you a text and tell you they're out of a certain thing and then you can tell them what you want it replaced with. so, I didn't get what I ordered, and I was threatened, and no one did a damn thing. I will never come back here, and I may never step in a Cresco owned dispensary again. What a joke.