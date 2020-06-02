Miicamiica
love love love this place ! this ia mine and my bf's go to place. ALL the ppl there are awesome.
A Nationwide Company with Local Focus. Here at Cresco Encanto we saw a wonderful opportunity to serve the Valley of Arizona by providing a compassionate partner in the pursuit of alternative methods of pain relief. We’ve taken a personal stake in ensuring that every interaction you have with us leaves you more informed, more confident, and more at peace in your journey to find tranquility of mind and body. Cresco has always strived towards one goal: partnering with individual patients to deliver guidance and care through the medical cannabis process. Whether you have experience with medical marijuana or are exploring it for the first time, you will be guided through your entire experience by our knowledgeable Patient Care Coordinators and Patient Care Specialists. We are here for you during COVID-19: -As an essential business, we are still open for in-store purchases during stay-at-home orders -Patients are authorized to travel to the dispensary for their medication -We sanitize the dispensary for patient safety every 30 minutes -Please note: we have a shift break from 3:00pm-3:15pm to switch AM/PM staff, during this time we are unable to allow patients inside the dispensary
This is one of my favorite places to go. Always good quality flower and concentrates. Cresco stuff is really good. The people are the best too. Always cool and friendly. Also they have the best deals!
Absolute worst experience I have ever had at a dispensary. I ordered online. While I was waiting in line, another patient started complaining about the wait. I tried telling him that he was next in line, and he threatened to "light me up", presumably because "you don't work here". How do you watch a patient get threatened by another patient and not do anything about it? he should have been thrown out and asked never to return. Now, as for the order itself, they replaced my selections with five different strains and didn't even bother to tell me. I understand that sometimes things run out and they have to replace it, but usually they will send you a text and tell you they're out of a certain thing and then you can tell them what you want it replaced with. so, I didn't get what I ordered, and I was threatened, and no one did a damn thing. I will never come back here, and I may never step in a Cresco owned dispensary again. What a joke.