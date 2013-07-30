Miicamiica
love love love this place ! this ia mine and my bf's go to place. ALL the ppl there are awesome.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
2252 reviews
love love love this place ! this ia mine and my bf's go to place. ALL the ppl there are awesome.
This is one of my favorite places to go. Always good quality flower and concentrates. Cresco stuff is really good. The people are the best too. Always cool and friendly. Also they have the best deals!
Absolute worst experience I have ever had at a dispensary. I ordered online. While I was waiting in line, another patient started complaining about the wait. I tried telling him that he was next in line, and he threatened to "light me up", presumably because "you don't work here". How do you watch a patient get threatened by another patient and not do anything about it? he should have been thrown out and asked never to return. Now, as for the order itself, they replaced my selections with five different strains and didn't even bother to tell me. I understand that sometimes things run out and they have to replace it, but usually they will send you a text and tell you they're out of a certain thing and then you can tell them what you want it replaced with. so, I didn't get what I ordered, and I was threatened, and no one did a damn thing. I will never come back here, and I may never step in a Cresco owned dispensary again. What a joke.
you think changing your name is going to fix the problem with your dispensary that's funny
Pick up order was very convenient!!
They was on point love them all 💓💯
Great Specials.
My budtender Chris was friendly and knowledgeable. He helped me get the best deals today!
The staff here are always so friendly and they have the best selection of meds around in my opinion always fresh never dry and crumbly. These days I see them cleaning constantly which is awesome.
2 time here let's see how it goes