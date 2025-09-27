DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & NON-MEDICAL
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Proctorville
4 Reviews of Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary - Proctorville
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
j........2
September 27, 2025
Today was my first time visiting a dispensary. It was very nice, clean, and the atmosphere was great. Megan helped me and she was so nice. She recommended a product for the next time. I can’t wait to go back
J........2
September 27, 2025
Quick and easy. Placed an online order while waiting in line and it was ready in 5 mins. Clean environment and friendly staff, wide selection of concentrates/edibles
t........t
September 24, 2025
Easy fast clean and orange. Tyesha helped me. She was great.