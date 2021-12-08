Wow!!! They ARE OPEN!!! I just had a wonderful experience at Sunnyside!!! Pleasantly greeted by Donnie and served by Zach and Mariam both of which were incredibly helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. My first purchase was a great deal and the Flower is great. They carry the One Plant cannabis line, which I have had before and it is outstanding as a brand. They have a myriad of other methods of use and the store is extremely upscale, with plenty of parking. Some REALLY GREAT DEALS going on, I suggest you go to the Sunnyside Site and sign up, as there are other benefits in being registered!!! Couldn’t have had a nicer morning experience!!! Grateful Dave