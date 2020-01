KswaG333 on January 2, 2020

Given that today was the first day of legal bud in IL this place was packed. Other than the wait the selection was ample and the customer service was extremely delightful. The shop it self was minimal and clean, not sure what I was expecting but upon entering I felt like I walked into a doctor's office. ATMs were on site no debit or credit card use available. Prices seemed reasonable. The ADDED TAX is the gotcha moment. Would recommend visiting if in the area.