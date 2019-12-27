Lidizzle on January 1, 2020

This dispensary seems as though they rushed for Rec. They handed out menus and order forms in line.Upon entering the building there was no order direction and a long waiting time. When I got into the storefront area there were long lines. The menu was not organized by Rec/ Med items. There were no display items either just a cold bright orange room. When I finally got to the checkout the bud tender was unfriendly and ill informed.She told me that everything I had pre ordered was not available to Recreational customers. When I asked what was available for purchase I was met with huffing and puffing short answer of we have 3 strains available. Was not much else in the way of concentrate or edibles. I asked to see a nug of the available strain that she pushed onto me, she returned with a worse attitude holding the bottle to my face with only the label visible when I saw the content I was very disappointed little popcorn buds in a blue container (making the bud appear more green)