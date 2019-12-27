alexandrahaas
They were not prepared for recreational use at all and definitely rushed it. I waited in line for 6.5 hours this morning and by the time I made it to the front I was told I still had two hours to wait and that they cut their limits for product to customers in half because they didn’t have enough. As a manager, it seemed like they didn’t have any retail or customer service experience and the entire day was poorly prepared and ill-managed. Made me very weary of attempting to return when they aren’t busy without a med card.