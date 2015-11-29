1ceNaBluDreem on July 30, 2019

Nick is hilarious, and he will always brighten your day. Go to him if you wanna feel like family Will is the most laid-back, easygoing person you’ll ever meet. Go to him if you’re anxious. Jen will always give her honest review of a product, so you can trust her. And she knows edibles better than anyone else. Go to her if you’re in a hurry. Jannel will make the new person feel comfortable, instantly. Go to her if you’re feeling unsure. Emily is super friendly, and will greet you by name. She’ll help you find fun new strains. Go to her if you’re feeling adventurous. Mike is kind and brainy. If you have some obscure condition, or just can’t find relief, he’ll work with you to find exactly what you need. Go to him if you have questions about chemicals or RSOs Dane is smart, knowledgeable, and classy, and he’ll help you find the best bang for your buck. Also, if you like to talk cannabis, he’s your guy. Go to him if you’re a cannabis enthusiast Jayden is amazing. He’ll memorize your favorite strains, and have it ready before you pull out your card sometimes. He can help you find the old school in the new. Go to him if you want someone who will just know what you’ll like Mikey is an OG and a connoisseur. If you need strain lineage he’ll know it. If you want the best stuff, he’ll find it. Go to him for fire strains you didn’t even know you wanted These are some of the best people you’ll ever meet