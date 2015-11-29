tavis100
Good place.
4.5
10 reviews
Really enjoy real time inventory but not much consistency in product selection - not all I like are in stock every time but it has been better lately. Staff has been friendly and knowledgeable. Shout out to Nick - he is great! I was steered to another dispensary but this was more convenient and I am happy I chose this one - Could be better priced - pricey for medicinal products. Only possible complaint is the deal communication if ordering online.
I AGREE WITH cidpchris STATEMENT! You used to be able to comeback and get the products that work best for you! And now they never get them in anymore. I am assuming it's due to recreational marijuana but that shouldn't stop medicinal marijuana coming in because I hurt certain strains work I have back ups but you never carry them again or your out always PHARMACIES DO NOT DO THIS SO WHY ARE YOU ALLOWED TO TELL IS WHAT WORKS FOR US? I HAVE BEEN THERE SINCE ABOUT THE 3RD MONTH ISH OPENING TRIED THE OTHER ONE IN ROCKFORD AND IS WORSE SOMETIMES SO GOING TO CHICAGO CHEAPER PRICES AND THEY HAVE OUNCES FOR $250 YOU CANT EVEN GET OZ'S UP IN ROCKFORD WE ARE MEDICAL CANNABIS I DONT GET WHY 1 WE CANT ORDER SAME STRAIN EVERY MONTH THAT WORKS 2 WHY YOU DONT SELL BY THE OZ AND CHEAPER YPUR STILL MAKING A TON OF CASH CMON!
They DO NOT price match... despite advertisements of being the best prices in town.
They always know my name, they take time to care about you and what’s important, that’s why they’re my go to for all my needs.
Just love coming to med mar. The staff is always friendly and helping me all the time. Dont kjow much about the stuff cause I am just a caregiver.
I like the pre-rolls though this location doesn't carry alot of them. Well, they're not listed on the website.
Hi @Rakz58, If you head over to rockford.medmardispensary.com and check our real-time menu you will see pre-rolls available. Also, feel free to give us a call in regard to inventory questions.
They push sales of other products. I have asked for a specific product and they have had it in store and they wouldn’t open the box due to a managers say so. I thought I was on a medical card and that product works BEST for me, yet I’ m steered towards a product that has less for the same price that does not work as well. I went back 2 days later and somehow they had completely sold out the staff was rude told me I would have to talk yo a AIC, but did not alert one so I could ask what was going on. They were nice the first few times I went then it was like it was a pain to take my money!!!!
Hi @KrisHD15, Thank you for taking the time to leave a review. We do invite you back to the dispensary to speak with the manager-on-duty to address your questions and concerns.
Nick is hilarious, and he will always brighten your day. Go to him if you wanna feel like family Will is the most laid-back, easygoing person you’ll ever meet. Go to him if you’re anxious. Jen will always give her honest review of a product, so you can trust her. And she knows edibles better than anyone else. Go to her if you’re in a hurry. Jannel will make the new person feel comfortable, instantly. Go to her if you’re feeling unsure. Emily is super friendly, and will greet you by name. She’ll help you find fun new strains. Go to her if you’re feeling adventurous. Mike is kind and brainy. If you have some obscure condition, or just can’t find relief, he’ll work with you to find exactly what you need. Go to him if you have questions about chemicals or RSOs Dane is smart, knowledgeable, and classy, and he’ll help you find the best bang for your buck. Also, if you like to talk cannabis, he’s your guy. Go to him if you’re a cannabis enthusiast Jayden is amazing. He’ll memorize your favorite strains, and have it ready before you pull out your card sometimes. He can help you find the old school in the new. Go to him if you want someone who will just know what you’ll like Mikey is an OG and a connoisseur. If you need strain lineage he’ll know it. If you want the best stuff, he’ll find it. Go to him for fire strains you didn’t even know you wanted These are some of the best people you’ll ever meet
Hi @1ceNaBluDreem, thank you for the rating and review. We truly appreciate you taking your time out of the day to leave us such great feedback.
I was going to Medmar for about 2.5 years. I recently switched dispensaries and am very happy that I did. Medmar has been going downhill lately. The supply of flower is abysmal. They never have deals on larger quantities. The front reception looks like a SWAT team and they are rude unless you are a young attractive female.Several clerks kept telling me they were getting product soon; when they knew they were trying to get inventory down to create an easier inventory for their online experience. That was bogus. Let me remind you, presently pot is medicinal. What would you think of a pharmacy that knew you needed a specific drug, but wouldn't get it? But kept telling you,it would be available shortly. Depending on your illness, some might feel that is breaking consumer laws. Luckily my rare condition is in remission, so I have the energy to call you out. Most of your employees know very little about marijuana. In addition, some of your clerks are rude and misleading. Finally, I thought Medmar was only out for $, but now I can say that that is not true.I wrote a previous review before I switched dispensaries to give them (you) a chance to respond directly to me. You never did. Therefore, I can only assume, the 500 dollars or so a month I used to spend there is unimportant and not missed by you. The feeling is mutual, I don't miss you, either.
Hi @cidpchris, thank you for taking the time to leave a review. We are disappointed to hear that you feel your experience was subpar. If possible, we would like to invite you back to speak with the manager on duty so that we can address your questions and concerns.