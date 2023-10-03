dispensary
Medical

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Altoona

AltoonaPennsylvania
109.8 miles away

Sunnyside Dispensary – Altoona is located in front of the Logan Valley Shopping Mall right off of PA Interstate Route 99 and is 15 minutes away from Chimney Rock Park, 13 minutes away from World-Famous Horseshoe Curve, and 6 minutes from the Curve Stadium and Lakemont Park. Keep an eye out for our location’s beautiful glass façade at 534 W Plank Rd. Inside, you’ll find a modern shop with room to roam and a closer look at featured medical marijuana products including flower, vapes, concentrates, ingestibles, topicals, tinctures and accessories.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 10
534 W Plank Rd, Altoona, PA
Call 814-298-6555
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

