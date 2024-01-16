Sunnyside Beaver Falls Medical Marijuana Dispensary is your trusted Chippewa dispensary serving patients across Beaver County and beyond. Conveniently located just 1 mile from the Beaver County Airport (BVI) and 1.5 miles northwest of I-376, our dispensary in Chippewa, PA is easy to access from nearby towns like New Brighton, West Mayfield, East Palestine, New Beaver, Columbiana, and Calcutta. Situated across from the Giant Eagle grocery store, our dispensary offers ample parking and is fully accessible, making your visit smooth and hassle-free. Whether you're visiting for the first time or you're a returning patient, you'll find our location both welcoming and convenient. At Sunnyside, we offer a wide selection of premium medical marijuana products, including whole flower, tinctures, topicals, concentrates, and more. Our Chippewa dispensary is known for its spacious and relaxing atmosphere, where patients can take their time exploring our products and talking with our knowledgeable staff. We take pride in providing exceptional customer service and expert guidance to help you find the best solutions for your lifestyle and health needs. Our team is dedicated to supporting you at every stage of your medical cannabis journey. Ask about our specials and promotions. We aim to empower patients through education, personalized service, and top-quality care. If you're looking for a reliable and welcoming dispensary in Chippewa, PA, Sunnyside Beaver Falls is the place to go. Stop by today and experience the difference in service, selection, and support.