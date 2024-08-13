Sand, sea, Sunnyside. Vacationers and locals alike will find northwest Florida’s largest assortment of medical cannabis favorites at Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin! Our fifth panhandle location is just a 4-minute drive east on US-98 from the Harbor Boardwalk, and it’s only an 11-minute trip down Miracle Strip Parkway from Okaloosa Island Pier. For those staying at resorts near Henderson Beach State Park, hop on Emerald Coast Parkway and head west for 10 minutes until you see the Sunnyside beaming onto Harbor Boulevard on your right. For One Plant flower, pre rolls, concentrates and more, visit our team of expert wellness advisors today!