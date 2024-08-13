DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin
In-store purchasing only
About this dispensary
Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin
See all locations
Sand, sea, Sunnyside. Vacationers and locals alike will find northwest Florida’s largest assortment of medical cannabis favorites at Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin! Our fifth panhandle location is just a 4-minute drive east on US-98 from the Harbor Boardwalk, and it’s only an 11-minute trip down Miracle Strip Parkway from Okaloosa Island Pier. For those staying at resorts near Henderson Beach State Park, hop on Emerald Coast Parkway and head west for 10 minutes until you see the Sunnyside beaming onto Harbor Boulevard on your right. For One Plant flower, pre rolls, concentrates and more, visit our team of expert wellness advisors today!
Leafly member since 2023
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin
Promotions at Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin
Updates from Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin
2 Reviews of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Destin
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
g........s
August 13, 2024
c........p
October 27, 2023