I've been using this dispensary since it opened in 2018. Most visits have been fine. Sometimes your service people have been less than knowledgeable about your products. Since you reopened after the pandemic shutdown thing have gotten worse. Your selection is very poor and your service is very slow. I have been to our new dispensary, The Apothecarium, here in Lancaster and they have you beat hands down. Their selection is by far better than yours and they have no waiting due to the number of sales people they have working. I hope you take these criticisums is the spirit that they are given.