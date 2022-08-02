Thankful, for this place here, near my home. Basically can walk to it’s place. Very friendly and understands the costumers point of what they are trying to accomplish. I highly suggest, coming to this place for sure. Complements all around!
From Steve Moriconi.
Thanks .! Stay safe
so this was my first time, eh it was ok. I wish they had more selection, that was super annoying. a little guidance would've been nice. I would recommend to go here if all else fails but not as a first choice.
The flower I got was around 45 for 3.5 g bruh the other options which I would assume was their good shit was at 77 for 3.5. first off what in the hell, secondly this 45$ ain't even touching. very disappointed
I've been using this dispensary since it opened in 2018. Most visits have been fine. Sometimes your service people have been less than knowledgeable about your products. Since you reopened after the pandemic shutdown thing have gotten worse. Your selection is very poor and your service is very slow. I have been to our new dispensary, The Apothecarium, here in Lancaster and they have you beat hands down. Their selection is by far better than yours and they have no waiting due to the number of sales people they have working. I hope you take these criticisums is the spirit that they are given.
I just wanted to express my gratitude and thankfulness, to the entire staff @ Cure Lancaster! Each one of you has always been outgoing, friendly, and willing to help me or others from what I can always see there. I've been a customer there for almost 2 years now, and am blown away by the entire staff as a whole!! Thank you all for your hard work and dedication to your jobs, especially during these difficult times we're in!! The entire store gets an A+!! Stay safe & healthy Cure staff!! You're awesome!!
A bit far out, Would like to see dispensary opened in Harrisburg area but it’s still worth the trip to Lancaster for the quality of service product and selection not to mention friendly and knowledgeable staff. Absolutely well worth the drive! Thanks guys
The staff has been extremely helpful. They have made many great recommendations. Knowing what terpenes are in the THC/CBD has been such a help. I can see what does what and pin point what is the most helpful.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.