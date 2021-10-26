Informative, Educated, Passionate, and Compassionate~ Writing this after my 6th visit. The entire staff here is top notch; and Edir, by far, is a prime example of the Professionalism I needed & expected coming here. I have lots of concerns and questions about the strains I purchase. I am living with a peculiar mental illness, which I use Indica strains to treat~ In my personal experience, Sativas have exacerbated the symptoms of this illness, so I need to be absolutely sure of what I take home. I leave this place soothed & comforted every month.