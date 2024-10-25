DISPENSARY
MEDICAL

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Palm Bay

Palm Bay, FL
784.3 miles away
claim your store
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Palm Bay

Our dispensary features a wide range of products designed to meet you where you are on your cannabis journey. Explore our selection of concentrates, pre-rolls, vapes, flower and more

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 17
1260 Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
Call 321-677-1005
StorefrontMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

4 Reviews of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Palm Bay

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
October 25, 2024
So let me start by saying I am new to all of the medical dispensaries and what to choose that can help me. The staff is very informative and they made me feel at ease in lieu of totally no clue person. I was surprised how affordable it was with discounts applied. It was a great learning experience, I really do feel better with the recommendations. THANK YOU SUZANNE
November 3, 2023
THIS IS THE REAL DEAL!.... REAL HASH ROSIN, sometimes they have FULL MELT BUBBLE HASH. They are the only place in town to carry that. The quality is incredible, above anything i have had from the legal market in this area... Prices are TIGHT, extremely reasonable. keep an eye out for the deals. They are almost every day. This is the only place to go in my opinion. Everything is on point. Service is great, NO COMPLAINTS.
August 12, 2023
They don’t take chime cards and the atm only has $20s no 10s no $50s $100s of course not. Fee of $4.50 for the atm is insane for anywhere. Bud is Fire Tho just Need to keep it below $26 an 8th and all other issues We Need better weed guys you’re moving to slow thanks
1 person found this helpful
see all reviews