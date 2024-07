1st visit positive. 2nd visit didn't recieve same kindness from staff but was a holiday so chalked it off to that. 3rd visit went to pick up online order at 6:02 and was refused pickup as store closed at 6 and customers were still in the store. Thought turning business away for being 2 min late was a little odd when the surrounding dispensaries don't share the same business practice, but to each their own I guess.