hat a horrible set up for medical patients. Read that this location had curbside pickup by request, and that's what I was looking for... I had surgery the day before and currently have a catheter in so I really didn't want to go inside... calling for an hour I was not able to get thru/they never answered their phone.. I got to the address listed and was told not only do they not offer curbside pickup, but I was required to walk across the street, check in, and then walk back. I explained I just had surgery and could hardly walk and explained I had a catheter currently and was told "oh well, this is how we do it. Covid" by the security guard. If you care at all about your medical patients, you would develop a system that was convenient for them.... after all, these are customers that have medical issues and shouldn't be forced to cross streets and walk in circles.