I have been to several local dispensaries in my area, and Sunset Coast has absolutely blown them out of the water!! My friend and I had orginally ordered pickup (which was ready in impressive timing!!!), and as soon we were greeted by the manager, Tyler, we decided that we really wanted to go inside and look around. The facility was beautiful, organized and very clean and comfortable. It was good vibes across the board! Tyler was very professional, super friendly and helpful and knowledgeable. He walked us in and set us up with Neal, the best "Budtender" (and most HANDSOME!!!) I have ever had the pleasure of receiving the upmost excellent and amazing service from! He had phenomenal recommendations. He has a plethora of knowledge on EVERY product there. We ended up amending our order and were even more satisfied customers. :) Tyler checked on us a few times and let us know we were in good hands! Neal was extremely patient and didn't make us feel rushed whatsoever. This has been a common experience I have had at other dispensaries. I will absolutely be giving Sunset Coast all of my business from now on. As will my friend with whom I was shopping with. We will both be recommending this dispensary to all of our 🍃 green friends, as well as praising Tyler, the sweet check-in gals, and that handsome, tall drink of water, Neal.