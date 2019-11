A10-18-0000110-TEMP Our Patients Are Our Number One Priority. Our entire team is here to help you, we want to know your concerns and how we may relieve your ailments. Take the natural approach with our medicinal Marijuana to calm your anxiety, relieve stress, regain your appetite, and get some much needed sleep. We can also help you alleviate pain, reduce muscle cramps, or stop spasms. Choose from a wide selection of different strains and edibles available to you on our menu. We will always make sure that every patient is satisfied to our best ability and provide the best care possible.