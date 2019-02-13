Superette is an emerging retailer focused on creating a customer-first experience for the cannabis consumer. Superette creates an experience that is: familiar (without feeling boring), current (without feeling trendy), curated (without feeling high brow), inviting (without feeling try hard), and convenient (without feeling run-down). We are driven to create human connections in store and encourage organic discovery for our customers. We want to redefine the way people think about and purchase cannabis.