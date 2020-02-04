Surterra Wellness - Deerfield Beach (Coming Soon)
67 products
Last updated:
First Purchase Discount
Get 15% off on your first purchase from Surterra Wellness
Learn more: https://surterra.social/first-time-offer
All Products
Ground Flower
from FLOAT
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Soft Wax - HOVER
from FLOAT
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter - DRIFT
from FLOAT
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter - DRIFT
from FLOAT
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Soft Wax - SOAR
from FLOAT
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
DRIFT
from FLOAT
___
THC
___
CBD
$12pack of 2
In-store only
SOAR
from FLOAT
___
THC
___
CBD
$12pack of 2
In-store only
HOVER
from FLOAT
___
THC
___
CBD
$12pack of 2
In-store only
TILLAMOOK STRAWBERRY
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
ARTS OG
from Florida's Finest
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
ARTS OG
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
BLACK JACK
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
GRAND DADDY PURPLE
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
MYAKKA NATIVE
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0%
CBD
MYAKKA NATIVE
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Serene Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
3mg
THC
17mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Calm Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
18.5mg
THC
1.5mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Soothe Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Zen Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
16mg
THC
4mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Relief Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
18mg
THC
2mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Calm Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
27mg
THC
333mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$60each
In-store only
Soothe Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
Ratio
Strain
$60each
In-store only
The Peak Smart Rig
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$380each
In-store only
Puffco Plus Portable Oil Vaporizer
from Puffco
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Rechargeable Vaporizer Battery
from Florida's Finest
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dart High-Performance Battery
from Surterra Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
TideRider Premium Vaporizer – Aqua
from Coral Reefer
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
TideRider Premium Vaporizer – Dark Wood
from Coral Reefer
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
TideRider Premium Vaporizer – Light Wood
from Coral Reefer
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Bliss 50 doses
from Dosist
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Relief 50 doses
from Dosist
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Sleep 50 doses
from Dosist
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Calm 50 doses
from Dosist
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
72mg
THC
288mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
288mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
