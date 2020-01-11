61 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
Stay Well Rewards Loyalty Program
For every $1 you spend, you’ll earn 1 loyalty point. Once you reach 500 points, we’ll give you a $50 Loyalty Reward!
Learn more: https://surterra.social/rewards-program
Stay Well Rewards Loyalty Program
For every $1 you spend, you’ll earn 1 loyalty point. Once you reach 500 points, we’ll give you a $50 Loyalty Reward!
Learn more: https://surterra.social/rewards-program
Staff picks
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Myakka Native Shatter
from Float
71.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry
from Float
14%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Black Jack Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Relief Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
ReviveAM Vaporizer Pen
from Surterra Wellness
115mg
THC
115mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
RelaxPM Vaporizer Pen
from Surterra Wellness
207mg
THC
23mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
All Products
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Myakka Native Wax
from Float
62%
THC
0%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Black Jack Shatter
from Float
67%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Shatter
from Float
70.6%
THC
5.04%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Wax
from Float
58.1%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Art's OG Variable Flow Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Art's OG
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Myakka Native Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Serene Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
4mg
THC
16mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Soothe Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Calm Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
2mg
THC
19mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Relief Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
18mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Calm Topical Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
26mg
THC
334mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Soothe Topical Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
415mg
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
288mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
173mg
THC
43mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
43mg
THC
173mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
108mg
THC
108mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
72mg
THC
288mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Sunset Sailin' (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Island Time (Disposable Vaproizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
160mg
THC
640mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Soothe Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Calm Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
80mg
THC
720mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
12