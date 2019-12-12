65 products
Drift
from Float
18.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Wax
from Float
69.64%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
77.27%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wax
from Float
62.9%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Soar
from Float
13%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Hover
from Float
13.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre-Roll
from Florida's Finest
15.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
415mg
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
288mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
173mg
THC
43mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
43mg
THC
173mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
108mg
THC
108mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
72mg
THC
288mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Florida’s Finest Rechargeable Vaporizer Battery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Black Jack Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Art's OG Variable Flow Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Myakka Native Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
160mg
THC
640mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Soothe Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Calm Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
80mg
THC
720mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Zen Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
640mg
THC
160mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Relief Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
100mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
50mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
44mg
THC
556mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
22mg
THC
278mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
480mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
