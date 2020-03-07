79 products
First Time Patient Introductory Offer
Get 15% off on your entire first purchase! Get 20% off on your entire second purchase!
This introductory offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Learn more: https://surterra.social/first-time-offer
Staff picks
Tillamook Strawberry whole flower
from Float
16%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbert Shatter
from Float
69.4%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from FLOAT
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$12each
In-store only
All Products
Pre Ground Flower Myakka Native
from Unknown Brand
13.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Myakka Native- Sativa
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre Ground Flower Tillamook Strawberry
from Float
11.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Galactic Glue
from Float
13.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Shatter
from Float
72.9%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Shatter
from Float
69.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Wax
from Unknown Brand
58.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Myakka Native Shatter
from Float
74.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple (Vape Cartridge)
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601
In-store only
Myakka Native (Wax)
from Float
59.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Black Jack (Vape Cartridge)
from Florida's Finest
364mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$601
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$751
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$751
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Oregon Noble
from Float
___
THC
___
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
from Float
14.6%
THC
___
CBD
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Myakka Native
from Unknown Brand
14.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry
from Unknown Brand
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Florida’s Finest Rechargeable Vaporizer Battery
from Florida's Finest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
The Peak
from Puffco
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$380each
In-store only
Tiderider Rechargeable Battery
from Coral Reefer
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501
In-store only
Island Time Disposable Vaporizer Pen
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Sunset Sailing Vaporizer Pen
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
108mg
THC
108mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
43mg
THC
173mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
72mg
THC
288mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
173mg
THC
43mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
288mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
415mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Black Jack Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Art's OG Variable Flow Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
12