Surterra Wellness - Winter Haven
70 products
Last updated:
$0
$380
First Time Patient Introductory Offer
Get 15% off your first purchase from Surterra Wellness. Get 20% off when you purchase a second time from Surterra Wellness.
This introductory offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Learn more: https://surterra.social/first-time-offer
All Products
Wax
from Float
66.6%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wax
from Float
58.1%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wax
from Float
59.4%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
67.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
76.4%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
70%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
12.5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Calm Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
80mg
THC
720mg
CBD
9 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
160mg
THC
640mg
CBD
4 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Soothe Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Zen Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
640mg
THC
160mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Relief Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
80mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
22mg
THC
278mg
CBD
12.5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
23mg
THC
556mg
CBD
12.5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
50mg
THC
250mg
CBD
5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
100mg
THC
500mg
CBD
5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil (15 day)
from Surterra Wellness
240mg
THC
60mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
480mg
THC
120mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
270mg
THC
30mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
540mg
THC
60mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry 2-Pack
from Float
18.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Myakka Native Pure Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
myakka native
Strain
Tillamook Strawberry Pure Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
Black Jack Pure Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
76.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
Art's OG Pure Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
78.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Art's OG
Strain
Granddaddy Purple Pure Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
5-Pack Transdermal Patches
from Surterra Wellness
49mg
THC
35mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Calm Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
2mg
THC
19mg
CBD
12.5 to 1 THC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Serene Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
4mg
THC
16mg
CBD
5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Soothe Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Zen Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
16mg
THC
4mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Relief Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
18mg
THC
2mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
12