Surterra Wellness is one of the nation’s fastest-growing health and wellness brands. We currently open and delivering to the Dallas, DFW, and surrounding areas! We’re dedicated to making safe, reliable and consistent cannabis products accessible to everyone who wants them. Our carefully crafted blends of natural cannabinoids and terpenes will enhance and elevate your body’s natural healing ability, empowering you to take control of your own well-being. The Texas Compassionate Use Act allows patients with a qualifying condition to seek medical cannabis treatment from a registered physician. In Texas, legal medical cannabis must be “low-THC,” containing no more than 0.5% THC.