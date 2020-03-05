84 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
Dart Battery & Pod
Save $30 when you buy a dart battery and pod.
Dart Battery & Pod
Save $30 when you buy a dart battery and pod.
All Products
Whole Flower
from Float
14%
THC
___
CBD
Whole Flower
from Float
15%
THC
___
CBD
Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
20%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
18.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
L.A. Confidential
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
17.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
16.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
14.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Wax
from Float
58%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wax
from Float
65.5%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
82.3%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
12.5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Calm Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
80mg
THC
720mg
CBD
9 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
160mg
THC
640mg
CBD
4 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Soothe Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Zen Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
640mg
THC
160mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Relief Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
80mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$150each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
22mg
THC
278mg
CBD
12.5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
23mg
THC
556mg
CBD
12.5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
50mg
THC
250mg
CBD
5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
100mg
THC
500mg
CBD
5 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
1 CBD to 1 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil (15 day)
from Surterra Wellness
240mg
THC
60mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
480mg
THC
120mg
CBD
1 CBD to 4 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
270mg
THC
30mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
540mg
THC
60mg
CBD
1 CBD to 9 THC
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Drift 2- Pack
from Float
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Drift 2-Pack
from Float
18.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Oregon Noble
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Soar 2-Pack
from Float
19.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Hover 2-Pack
from Float
17.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Hover 2-Pack
from Float
19.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jacky Girl
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Hover 2-Pack
from Float
19.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Hover 2-Pack
from Float
21.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
123