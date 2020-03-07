89 products
Last updated:
Whole Flower
from Float
17.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Pre Ground Flower
from Float
16.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre Ground Flower
from Float
14.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre Ground Flower
from Float
13.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre Ground Flower
from Float
14.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre Ground Flower
from Float
19.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jacky Girl
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Pre Ground Flower
from Float
14.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
208mg
THC
42mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
72.9%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
69.4%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Soft Wax
from Float
56%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Soft Wax
from Float
59%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
GDP Pure Reserve Oil
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Tillamook Pure Reserve Oil
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
70.8%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
70.2%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
72.7%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Gorilla Glue Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Calm Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
20mg
THC
180mg
CBD
Ratio Based
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
Soothe Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Ratio Based
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
Zen Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
160mg
THC
40mg
CBD
Ratio Based
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
40mg
THC
160mg
CBD
Ratio based
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
Dream Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
180mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Ratio Based
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
Revive Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Ratio Based
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
Relief Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
180mg
THC
20mg
CBD
Ratio Based
Strain
$40pack of 20
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
14.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
14.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
15.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
19.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
19.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
16.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
19.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jacky Girl
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Pre Roll
from Float
17%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Oregon Noble
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Black Jack
from Florida's Finest
76.9%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Granddaddy purple
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry
from Florida's Finest
84.1%
THC
0.75%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Myakka Native
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
123