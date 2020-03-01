95 products
First Time Patient Introductory Offer
Valid 2/29/2020 – 1/1/2023
Get 15% off your first purchase from Surterra Wellness. Get 20% off when you purchase a second time from Surterra Wellness.
This introductory offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Learn more: https://surterra.social/first-time-offer
All Products
Soar Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
16.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Drift Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
14.7%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Soar Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
14.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Hover Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
21.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Hover Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
20.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Jacky Girl
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Soar Whole Flower
from Float
14.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Hover Whole Flower
from Float
14.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
76.4%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Wax
from Float
65.5%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
67.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SW - Zen Pod
from Surterra Wellness
332mg
THC
83mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
SW - Serene Pod
from Surterra Wellness
69mg
THC
346mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
SW - Dream Pod
from Surterra Wellness
373mg
THC
42mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
70.8%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
72.7%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Gorilla Glue Gelato
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SW - Relief Pod
from Surterra Wellness
373mg
THC
42mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
SW - Soothe Pod
from Surterra Wellness
207mg
THC
207mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
SW - Revive Pod
from Surterra Wellness
207mg
THC
207mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Wax
from Float
59.4%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
70.6%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
70.2%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Hover Pre-roll
from Float
15.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Drift Pre-Roll
from Float
14.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Soar Pre-roll
from Float
19.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Hover Pre-Roll
from Float
17%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Black Jack Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Art's OG Variable Flow Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Art's OG
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Myakka Native Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
myakka native
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
5-Pack Transdermal Patches
from Surterra Wellness
49mg
THC
61mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Serene Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
4mg
THC
16mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Soothe Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Zen Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
16mg
THC
4mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$10each
In-store only
123